Kangana Ranaut Thanks Deepika Padukone And Meghna Gulzar For Making Chhapaak

There's been a new update in Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut's mutual admiration club. Just days ahead of Chhapaak's release, the Queen actress thanked Deepika for telling the story of an acid attack survivor in though her film. Kangana said that the trailer of Chhapaak touched her on a personal level as her sister Rangoli Chandel is an acid attack survivor. Sharing a video message on Instagram, the Tanu Weds Manu said: "Kangana Ranaut and family would like to thank Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar and the entire team of Chhapaak for their incredible feat in bringing stories of acid attack victims to the forefront."

In the video, Kangana said: "Maine film Chhapaak ka trailer dekha. Aur mujhe woh trailer dekhne ke baad meri behen Rangoli ke saath huye haadse ki... jo unke saath acid attack huya tha... unki saari yaadein taaza ho gayi (I watched the trailer of Chhapaak and it brought back memories of what happened with my sister Rangoli Chandel)."

Kangana, whose new film Panga releases on January 24, added: "Apne aur apne parivaar ke khatir meri behen Rangoli ki himmat mujhe har mushkil aur halaat se pange lene ki prerit karti hai. Uski muskurahat mujhe har dard se panga lene ki takat deti hai (Rangoli's courage towards her own self and her family, inspires me to battle difficult situations, her smile inspires me to deal with grief)."

Watch Kangana Ranaut's video here:

Meanwhile, Deepika recently confessed that she was rather "impressed" by the trailer of Kangana's new film Panga:

Earlier, Rangoli Chandel had appreciated Deepika's Chhapaak and "pledged to be their biggest cheerleader": "This is commendable on Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar's part. Being an acid attack survivor, I pledge to be their biggest cheerleader."

No matter how unfair and unjust the world is we musn't reflect what we hate, this is commendable on @deepikapadukone and @meghnagulzar part, being an acid attack survivor I pledge to be their biggest cheerleader #Chhapaak .https://t.co/TdY5WpZjtE — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 25, 2019

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has been hailed by fans for showing up at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University last night and standing in solidarity with the students, who were attacked on campus by a masked mob. Deepika has been called "brave" on Twitter for visiting JNU just days ahead of her film's release. Chhapaak is all set to hit screens this Friday.