Kangana Ranaut Reveals She Has Taken Charge Of Her Social Media From Her Team: 'Feels Like You Are Apologising To Stay Alive'

Kangana Ranaut, who's busy promoting her film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, recently said at an event in Mumbai that she has taken charge of her social media from her team. Kangana, whose X account was suspended in 2021 for violating the platform's code of conduct, said that she doesn't want to apologise for being alive and real.

"I asked my social media team, 'What is this? Are you writing a letter to the headmaster with so much respect? What kind of captions are these? It feels like you are apologising to stay alive. So I said, no, this is not going to go like that. Simple right things. I am eating this, so simply write this. It feels like you are apologetic for everything. That's not how it's going to work,'" Kangana told IANS when asked if she replies to fans directly on social media.

"And I think it's not easy to be in the public space. It's not like we don't say anything that we are not ashamed of. Or we don't feel bad. Or somehow, even if it's a small thing, it becomes an angle of a photo. Or how we have ever styled something or said something. We feel, 'Oh, that was a wrong decision; that was a wrong call.' I could have done better. We feel like that. Now you don't have to tell anyone," Kangana said, referring to living under constant social media scrutiny.

When Kangana's X account was suspended

Kangana Ranaut's official X account was permanently suspended on May 4, 2021, due to repeated violations of the platform's hateful conduct and abusive behaviour policies, specifically following controversial posts regarding West Bengal post-election violence. After remaining banned for nearly two years, the suspension was lifted and her account was reinstated on January 25, 2023.

In recent times, Kangana has been quite active on social media. She shares her views on social and political topics and often pokes fun at rumours about her love life.

Kangana dismisses Chirag Paswan dating rumours

Kangana's secret-marriage rumours surfaced days after she dismissed reports of a romance with Chirag Paswan.

"No, no, Chirag is a friend. When I see him, I think of a friend. There's no romance happening, let me be honest. We have known each other for like... He did his film with me 10 years ago. Agar romance hota toh aaj humare bacche hote," she told ANI last month during an interview.

"If I wanted to have romance, then it would have happened. It's not happening. You know, it's just that friendly vibe you get from somebody who is kind of your type — in a way he's also from the film industry. So I feel very good around him," Kangana said.

Kangana and Chirag Paswan first worked together in the 2011 romantic drama Miley Naa Miley Hum, directed by Tanveer Khan. The film marked Chirag's acting debut, with Kangana in the female lead. It also featured Neeru Bajwa and Sagarika Ghatge.

On the professional front, Kangana was last seen in Emergency, in which she portrayed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.