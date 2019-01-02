Kangana Ranaut Continues New Year's Celebrations With Family In Manali. See Pics

Kangana Ranaut with her nephew Prithvi Raj. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Kangana Ranaut rang in the New Year's with her family in Manali and extended the celebrations with a cosy lunch date with her sister Rangoli, husband Ajay Chandel and their son Prithvi Raj. Rangoli shared pictures of the four 'chilling together in Manali.' Maasi Kangana is Prithvi's favourite for sure as the toddler happily sat in her lap and played with her glass of wine. Of course, Kangana pampered her nephew happily. Rangoli, who is also Kangana's manager, also shared a picture of herself with her sister and wrote: "Hope we all rise and shine!! Cheers to 2019."

Check out Rangoli Chandel's posts:

Hope we all rise & shine !! Cheers to 2019 pic.twitter.com/BXhMs08gVt — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 1, 2019

The Ranauts welcomed 2019 with a "samosa party" at their state-of-the-art Manali bungalow. Rangoli shared a picture of the family seated near a fireplace, eating samosas. Rangoli had also shared a picture of Kangana preparing gajar ka halwa for the family a day before.

Here are snippets from Rangoli's Twitter page:

When roads are jammed, it's samosa party at home!! #ringinginnewyeras #2019 #Mountainlife# Happy new year everyone pic.twitter.com/e6MmkONTWo — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 31, 2018

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is awaiting the release of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which opens in cinemas on January 25. Kangana plays the role of Rani Laxmi Bai, counted among the first freedom fighters of India, who stood against the East India Company after they planned to usurp Jhansi from her after her husband's death.

Kangana Ranaut is co-producing the film with Kamal Jain and she has also directed parts of the period piece. The film's primary director is Krish. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansialso stars Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta and Danny Denzongpa.