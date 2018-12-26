Kangana Ranaut Says, Haters Will Have To 'Shut Their Mouths After Watching Manikarnika

Kangana Ranaut in a still from Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Kangana Ranaut, who is currently busy with the promotional duties of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, attended fashion designer Neeta Lulla's Christmas party in Mumbai on Tuesday, where he said that the people who are not saying good things about her will be compelled to "shut their mouths" after watching her forthcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, reports news agency IANS. During the media interaction, Kangana told IANS: "I feel people who are not saying good things about me or my film will have to shut their mouths after watching the film and people who are saying good things, their mouths can't be shut by anyone, this is what I feel."

Kangana, who plays the titular role in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansiand has also directed a few segments of the film, spoke about how she enjoyed her duties as the film's director as well as the lead actor and told IANS: "I feel that's the result of a team work. Initially, I found it difficult but then, I felt that I can do justice to the film as an actor and as a director." The Fashion actress added, "I think God has been kind and I am happy doing both roles. We are very excited for the release of the film. We just can't wait to present the film in front of the audience."

The trailer of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi released a few days ago and it has over 21,033,568 views on YouTube as of now. Take a look at the trailer here:

Manikarnika showcases the journey of Rani Laxmi Bai. The film marks the Bollywood debut of TV actress Ankita Lokhande. Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is slated to release on January 25, 2019 and it will clash with Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 at the box office.

(With inputs from IANS)