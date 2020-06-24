Kalki Koechlin Is Eating Her Heart Out, Literally, With This Cake

Kalki Koechlin shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kalkikanmani)

Sacred Games actress Kalki Koechlin's latest entry on Instagram will surely make you drool. In case you are wondering what we are talking about, the actress channeled her inner chef on Wednesday and baked a heart-shaped cake at home. Kalki shared two photographs of the cake, one clicked after she "freshly baked" it and the other one after she cut it into half. Sharing the pictures, Kalki captioned them like this: "Freshly baked heart." She also accompanied her post with hashtags such as #eatyourheartout and #covidtimes. Reacting to the actress' post, her fans dropped comments like "looks yummy" and "you bake like a chef."

Take a look at Kalki Koechlin's post here:

Kalki Koechlin is currently living with boyfriend Guy Hershberg and their daughter Sappho, who was born earlier this year. She was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, with whom she has worked in a couple of projects.

Earlier this month, Kalki shared a really cute photograph of Guy Hershberg reading a storybook to their little daughter. "Start them young," she wrote in her post.

Kalki Koechlin made her Bollywood debut with Anurag Kashyap's Dev D in 2009. She has featured in a number of films and web-series such as Dev D, Shaitan, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Shanghai, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Margarita With A Straw, A Death In A Gunj, Gully Boy and Sacred Games 2, which Anurag co-directed with Neeraj Ghewan. The actress was last seen in web-series Bhram, in which she shared screen space with Bhumika Chawla, Sanjay Suri and Eijaz Khan among others.