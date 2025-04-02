Kalki Koechlin Stuns In A Chic Printed Dress At The Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Kalki Koechlin is a big-time fashion enthusiast, and her recent look is proof. As Max Fashion made a bold and transformative debut at the Lakmé Fashion Week, the star made heads turn in her chic ensemble.

Kalki Koechlin stepped onto the runway, draped in a statement look that radiated confidence, rebellion, and effortless style. Kalki opted for a summer-inspired gown featuring classic prints all over it. Her outfit came with a fitted bodice and a plunging neckline that accentuated her curves just fine. From the bodycon, the dress was neatly transformed to a flowy skirt hem. The skirt came with pleated detailing that added more charm to her look.

The star further elevated her runway look by accessorising it with a pair of golden earrings, a bracelet and black heels. For her makeup, she kept it bold and glam with a subtle base, lots of highlighter and blush, neatly filled brows, an ample amount of contour, brown lids, mascara-coated lashes, and red lips. The star completed her look by leaving her tresses styled in soft curls.