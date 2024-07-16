Kalki 2898 AD: Kamal Haasan On What Went Into The Making Of Supreme Yaskin

Image was shared on X. (Image courtesy: mubiindia)

Kamal Haasan appeared in a never-before-seen avatar in Kalki 2898 AD. In the Nag Ashwin film, the veteran actor plays the role of the villainous Supreme Yaskin. On Tuesday, the production house, Vyjayanthi Movies, uploaded a BTS video on Instagram. Here, we get a sneak peek into the making of Kamal Haasan's character. While we are treated to some behind-the-scenes action, the actor shares that he teamed up with director Nag Ashwin to create Supreme. Kamal Haasan said, “We made this Yaskin together. He is the culprit. He brought the chisel, I brought the hammer. We hammered down a figure we shot. And it all means that I will be coming only for a small while in this film.”

Kamal Haasan continued, “I heard the whole thing and I looked at the getup. I could have slipped out of it, if I would have felt uneasy even then. But I got more and more excited as we went. And when the dissonance came, we went to LA. This is just for one character. And this film has got 10 characters like this. Some of the big stars of India have come together to make this film.” Kalki 2898 AD also featured Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani.

In the same video, Kamal Haasan also spoke about Kalki 2898 AD's box office success. He said, “Kalki is a big hit... They are saying 300 crore, then 500 crore, 600, 700, 900, numbers climbing. All I would like to say is, it is a happy moment. I have done about 250-odd films. Yeah, one or two, I would have been lazy. But not all get this attention. When we do get this attention, we must celebrate.”

The text attached to the video read, “Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan expresses his joy over the SUPREME success of #Kalki2898AD."

In addition to Kalki 2898 AD, Kamal Haasan Indian 2 is also running in cinemas. The film, released on July 12, features Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, and SJ Suryah in pivotal roles.