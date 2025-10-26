Satish Shah's Manager Recalls Actor's Final Moments: "He Had Lunch And Then Collapsed"

Veteran actor Satish Shah, celebrated for his iconic performances in television and cinema, died on Saturday afternoon after collapsing suddenly while having lunch, his manager Ramesh Kadatala confirmed.

Speaking to ANI, Kadatala recounted the heartbreaking moments surrounding the actor's death. "Kal lunch karte samaye hua tha (It happened around 2 or 2:45 pm while he was having lunch). Vo khana khaate khaate ek niwala khaye fir collapse hua (he ate a bite and then collapsed). Kuch half an hour laga ambulane laane mein (It took around half an hour to get the ambulance)...hospital jaane par declare kiya doctor ne..," he said.

Neighbour Anup, who was present with Shah at the time, remembered the actor as a kind and humble individual. "As soon as Ramesh called me, I went there. Satish kaka ke liye madat chalu kiya.. hum koshish karte rahe unko sahi karne ke liye (We kept trying to help him). He was such a good person--an artist with a big heart. Jis jis ko bulaya tha vo turant chale aaye kaam chodkar ke (Everyone we called came immediately, leaving their work)."

Ramesh Kadatala also shared that Satish Shah had undergone a kidney transplant on June 16 in Kolkata, "After that, everything was normal. There was a little urinary infection, but antibiotics were started," he said.

Meanwhile, an ambulance arrived at the residence of the late actor Satish Shah, who died yesterday. The last rites of the actor will begin at 12 noon at Pawan Hans, Vile Parle (West), Mumbai.

With a career spanning over four decades, Satish Shah became a household name through his comic roles in films and television.

The actor's diverse filmography includes popular hits like satirical black comedy Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983), Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Om Shanti Om, and Shaadi No. 1.

Despite his memorable roles in cinema, Shah's portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in the television series 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' remains one of the most iconic comic performances in Indian TV history.

The entertainment industry has been mourning the loss of the Bollywood icon Satish Shah, with fans and colleagues expressing their grief on social media.

