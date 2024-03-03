Kajol's Aww-Dorable Birthday Post For Her 'Eternally Young' Sister Tanishaa

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: kajol)

Bollywood actress Kajol, who made her digital debut last year with Lust Stories 2, wrote an aww-dorable birthday wish for her younger sibling Tanishaa Mukerji. Sharing a selfie of the birthday girl and herself, the My Name Is Khan actress wrote, "Happy happy birthday to my eternally young sister.. may your life be filled with light, love and laughter always! Love u so much." Tanishaa was quick to reply to the post as she wrote, "Love u my baby! Forever and ever." For the unversed, Tanishaa Mukerji turned 46 on Sunday.

Take a look at Kajol's post for sister Tanishaa:

Earlier, Tanishaa Mukerji, who was a contestant on the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, spilled the beans about her relationship with Uday Chopra. In a chat with Siddharth Kannan, Tanishaa took us on a filmy flashback, saying, “Uday aur mai Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge ke time pe mile the. And vo 10-15 saal pehle the. Aur uske cause me hum dost ban gye the, and we were always friends. And I think aise hi film ke dauraan hum nazdeek ho gaye. [Uday and I crossed paths during Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. That was around 10-15 years ago. We became buddie, and we were always in the friend zone. It was during the film that we got closer, and love just happened naturally.] And then, we fell in love. It was just a natural progression for us.” Tanishaa also revealed that their relationship lasted for “two years.” Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge marked the directorial debut of Uday's brother Aditya Chopra.

When asked about the reason behind the breakup, Tanishaa Mukerji said, “Kyun hota hai breakup? [Why do breakups happen?] You realise that something is not working. It's very natural and I think log bahut badi cheezein banate hai uske baare me. [I think people make a big deal out of it.] We realised it was not working, and we are still friends.” The actress also shared that the breakup was “tough emotionally.”

Tanishaa Mukerji is the daughter of legendary actress Tanuja Samarth and the younger sister of superstar Kajol. Tanishaa has worked in several movies including Sarkar, Antar, and One Two Three.