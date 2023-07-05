Kajol's Advice To Actresses Opting For Cosmetic Surgery: 'It Should Be A Personal Choice'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: Kajol)

Actress Kajol, who has some of the biggest Bollywood films to her credit, has always voiced out her concern, be it with regard to the paparazzi culture or the portrayal of lust in films. In a recent interview with Zoom Entertainment for the promotion of her upcoming OTT release The Trial, Kajol revealed her thoughts on young actresses undergoing surgeries and stated that to go under the knife or not has to be a choice and should not be done under any kind of pressure.

In an interview with Zoom Entertainment, the Lust Stories 2 actress was asked what advice she would give to young actresses joining the industry. In response, Kajol said, “God has made you in a particular way, and for what god has not made the way you wanted, there's always make-up!”

The Trial director Suparn Varma, who was seated next to Kajol, chimed in with "Or surgery." Kajol reacted almost instantly, showing her disdain for the statement. She said, "No! That's the whole point!”

Emphasizing that going under the knife should be a choice, Kajol continued, "Exactly, that's what I mean. That it should be a personal choice, you shouldn't do it because 25 people have told you to do it.”

After playing the character of Devyani Singh in the anthology film Lust Stories 2 with precision and finesse, Kajol is ready to set foot in the unchartered territory of law for her upcoming legal drama The Trial on Hotstar. Ahead of the show's release, Kajol, in an exclusive interview with NDTV's Arun Singh, spoke about many things but most importantly she addressed the issue of her daughter Nysa's dealing with the paparazzi and also shared the first time Nysa was papped which resulted in her crying.

Recalling the incident which took place in Jaipur when Nysa was two years old, Kajol told NDTV, "It was when Nysa was two years. We had gone to Jaipur and at that time we did not travel with security. The paparazzi came, 20-25 of them came and surrounded us and started yelling. Nysa burst out crying at that time. She was only 2. I just picked her up and I just walked straight into the car. I told her that these people mean you no harm, it's just their work so don't worry about it. If you have noticed I have kept my children away from it."

On being asked if Kajol gave any tips to Nysa on how to deal with the Paparazzi, the My Name Is Khan actress said, "They have learnt through experience. Whatever they have learnt through experience cannot be greater than whatever I teach them."

Recently Kajol, in an interview with Filmfare also opened up about "normalizing" female pleasure on-screen. In a candid chat with Filmfare, the actor confessed that a large section of the audience has lost their faith in the "eternal love stories" that Bollywood used to boast of earlier.

When asked about the importance of normalizing screen-portrayal of female pleasure, Kajol replied, "At one point in time as a society, we were very open about it. It was part of our ancient texts and our education. We later closed ourselves off from it. But at the end of the day, it is a very normal part of life that we cannot do without. I think it needs to be normalized the same way that we've normalized eating and drinking. It's a question of making it a part of the conversation rather than closing it off. Trying not to talk about it gives it all the more attention and focus."

In terms of work, Kajol was last seen in Salaam Venky, co-starring Vishal Jethwa and Aamir Khan and Lust Stories 2. Kajol will be next seen in The Trial - Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha. The Hotstar special series will stream from July 14.