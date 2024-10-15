Advertisement

Kajol Shuts Down A Journalist Who Asked Her To Share Experience Of Betrayal: "Don't Be Daft"

Do Patti is Kriti Sanon's maiden production venture

Kajol at the trailer launch event of Do Patti
New Delhi:

Kajol and Kriti Sanon's upcoming film Do Patti will release on the streaming giant Netflix next week. The film revolves around love, lies, deceit and betrayal. At the trailer launch event of the film, a journalist asked Kajol if she had ever faced betrayal in life, taking a cue from the film's story. Kajol, in her usual charming style, dodged the question and said, "Don't be daft. I am not going to share an anecdote. It is too personal. If it is a betrayal, it is too personal. Obviously I will not (share the details)," reported by News 18.

Kajol then turned to co-stars Kriti Sanon and  Shaheer Sheikh and asked if they were keen to share their stories of betrayal. They, too, stepped back. Kajol then told the media, "We cannot share anecdotes on this topic. But we can tell you that betrayal is something that everyone experiences. If we've grown up as an adult, you feel it as a child sometimes, you feel it as a teenager, you will feel it as an adult and at some point in your life for sure. Otherwise, you haven't lived life at all or you've been under a tree somewhere. Yes, we've all felt betrayal and I think we've portrayed it nicely also in the film."

Sharing the trailer on Instagram feed, Kriti Sanon wrote, "My first as a producer! My first with a double role.. one of my most challenging roles.. This butterfly's kattha is too special.. Twists, turns, rivalry, love, hurt and an important subject that the entire team feels strongly for..Can't wait for you all to watch the film.. Filhaal.. trailer kaisa laga??" Take a look:

Do Patti has been written by Kanika Dhillon and it has been directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. Do Patti marks Kriti Sanon's debut as a film producer. The film marks Kriti Sanon and Kajol's second collaboration after Dilwale and it also features TV star Shaheer Sheikh.

