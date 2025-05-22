Kajol Seeks Blessings At Kolkata's Dakshineswar Kali Temple Ahead Of Her Next Release <i>Maa</i>

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Kajol visited the Dakshineswar Kali temple in Kolkata for blessings. She wore a blush pink sari adorned with golden embellishments. Kajol discussed her upcoming film, Maa, calling it her strongest role.

Earlier today, Kajol offered prayers at the divine Dakshineswar Kali temple in Kolkata, seeking blessings from Maa Kali.

Kajol looked radiant as she visited the temple in a blush pink sari with golden embellishments.

Kolkata: Kajol offers prayers at Dakshineswar Temple pic.twitter.com/eldP65BdBU — Shaheryar Hossain (@hossain_shaher) May 22, 2025

The Do Patti actress has been an ardent devotee of Maa Kali. Not just that, during her religious visit, Kajol also talked about her much-awaited drama, Maa. She called it her strongest role ever.

Kajol will be seen as a doting mother in her next, who is on a mission to protect her child from evil. Besides her, the project will also have Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma in crucial roles, along with others.

Made under the direction of Vishal Furia, Saiwyn Quadras has written the screenplay for Maa. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, the film is presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films.

Apart from Maa, Kajol also has Kayoze Irani's Sarzameen in the making. She will be seen alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Rajesh Sharma in her next.

Her lineup further includes Charan Tej Uppalapati's Maharagni- Queen of Queens, co-starring Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, and Jisshu Sengupta.

In another update, Kajol extended a lovely birthday wish to Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who turned 25 today.

Hinting at an exciting time ahead for Suhana, Kajol called 2025 a “big year” for The Archies actress. Dropping a stunning selfie of her, Kajol wrote, “Happy Happy birthday@suhanakhan2... I know this year is gonna be a big one for you.”

SRK and Kajol are one of the most adored pairs of Bollywood with blockbusters such as Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name is Khan, and Dilwale.

