Kajol Defends Her Comment On "Actors Work Harder Than 9-5 Employees", Reddit Calls Her "Tone-Deaf"

Kajol is busy hosting her first chat show, Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, and it was in Episode 2 with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt that the Maa actress made a certain comment that invited backlash. Kajol remarked that "actors work harder than 9-5 employees", which did not sit well with the Internet. While Kajol has recently clarified why she made that statement, Redditors have called her "tone-deaf".

What's Happening

Kajol defended her earlier statement, saying that acting is a very "on-the-ball job".

In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Kajol explained, "It's a very on-the-ball kind of job. When you're shooting, you have to be 100 percent there. We shot continuously for about 35 to 40 days (for The Trial's second season). You have to work out, eat right, and maintain your body because even a small change affects your look and costumes. That's a huge pressure."

She continued, "When you're doing a 9-to-5 job, you can take tea breaks or just relax for a bit. We can't. We're constantly being watched - how we sit, cross our legs, smile, or even move. Every moment is scrutinised. It's like being a kettle that's always boiling; you're always alert, always a little paranoid. That's how we live."

How Reddit Reacted

Soon, a Redditor posted a long note stating, "Tone deafness of Kajol - apparently, actors are the hardest-working people and work harder than 9-5 folks."

The note added, "I was appalled by how she said, 'I've seen my mother, etc., and I know how hard we work.' Why not respect every profession? I always feel like laughing when people say, 'I don't have the stability of a corporate job.'"

One Internet user commented, "It's crazy that people expect someone like Kajol (who has never had to slog even a day to get a job or complete a task in life) to give good opinions."

Another person mentioned, "Kajol has kept a blindfold towards her managers, stylists, househelps, janitors, and so many others around her. She even forgot about the crew on sets. You really have to be blind to not understand that everyone works to make ends meet, while actors work to maintain their fame and still take home most of the earnings."

Another added, "Pathetic hosting, pathetic questions, pathetic episode, pathetic show! Waste of even discussing - it's that bad. I couldn't watch more than half. Avoid it."

Work

Kajol has had multiple releases this year so far. Her film Maa, a mythological horror, was released in theatres. She also had Sarzameen and The Trial Season 2 premiere on OTT, alongside her ongoing chat show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle.

In A Nutshell

Kajol broke her silence on her "actors work harder than 9-5 employees" remark. While she clarified why she believes so, the Internet wasn't convinced and labelled her "tone-deaf".

