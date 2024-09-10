Kajol Recreates Madhuri Dixit's Iconic <i>Hum Aapke Hain Koun</i> Look

Bollywood superstar Kajol paid tribute to the legendary Madhuri Dixit by donning a stunning purple saree reminiscent of the iconic look from the 1994 film Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

Kajol's outfit was a heartfelt homage to the unforgettable Didi Tera Devar Deewana song, celebrating the timeless elegance and enduring influence of Madhuri's charm. The saree featured golden motifs and a border, with pleats showcasing shades of wine and green.

Kajol shared the look with her 17.3 million Instagram followers, posting a series of photos. She complemented the saree with nude lips, highlighted cheeks, open hair, and a golden necklace. The ensemble closely mirrored Madhuri's attire from the classic song.

In her Instagram caption, Kajol wrote: Hum Aapke Hai Kaun... Ode to the OG Madhuri Dixit #didteradevardeewana #saree."

Last year, Kajol shared an elaborate post dedicated to a "village of women" who raised her on the occasion of Teachers' Day. The Dushman actor shared a montage-video of her interviews (given at different points of time) in which she talked about her mom (Tanuja), grandmother (Shobhna Samarth) and great grandmother (Rattan Bai) and how they influenced her life. An excerpt from the video post read, "I always knew the fact that my mother was not on my side. She told me very early that if I fell, she would be there for me in the back but I had to endure the pain and I had to learn the lesson." In another slide, Kajol said, "My mother never picked me up from school. However, she said given a choice she would love to pick me up but she had works to do." Take a look:

In terms of work, Kajol was seen in back-to-back OTT projects. She was seen in the web series The Trial, Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2. Kajol is set to star in the action thriller Maharagni - Queen of Queens, where she will reunite with Prabhudeva after 27 years.