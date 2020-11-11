Kajal Aggarwal's Sister Nisha Feels That The Actress' Wedding Festivities Aren't 'Over Yet'

Nisha Aggarwal shared this photo. (Image courtesy: nishaaggarwal)

It's been over 10 days since Kajal Aggarwal married Gautam Kitchlu in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai. However, the actress' sister Nisha Aggarwal still has a hangover of her wedding. On Wednesday, Nisha shared an adorable picture of herself and Kajal and stated that she "feels" that the actress' wedding festivities aren't "over yet." She wrote: "I am still reminiscing the entire wedding, I feel like it's not over yet. #festivefeels #festivevibes." The photo appears to be from a satsang hosted before Kajal's wedding. She looked beautiful in a red-and-white anarkalisalwar-kameez designed by Varun Bahl. Nisha can be seen wearing a red saree with pink border in the picture.

Check out Nisha Aggarwal's adorable post for sister Kajal Aggarwal here:

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are currently honeymooning in the Maldives. They have been shared mesmerising pictures from their trip on Instagram. In the photos, the actress can be seen sporting a red dress, a striped dress and a casual outfit. She also posted a picture of her "beach essentials." Take a look:

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu had a family-only wedding on October 30. On her special day, Kajol wore a bridal lehenga by designer Anamika Khanna. See pictures from her wedding here:

Pictures from Kajal's pre-wedding festivities trended for days on social media. From haldi to mehendi ceremony, Kajal's traditional outfits gave us fashion goals.

Earlier in October, Kajal Aggarwal made the wedding announcement with this statement: "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit."

Kajal Aggarwal is known for her performances in films like Arya 2, Singham, Special 26, Khaidi No 150 and Magadheera. Her upcoming projects include Mumbai Saga, Acharya, Mosagallu, Hey Sinamika, Paris Paris and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.