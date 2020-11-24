Kajal Aggarwal's Honeymoon Pic From Maldives Album Looks Like A Dream

Kajal Aggarwal shared this photo (courtesy kajalaggarwalofficial)

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu had zeroed in on the Maldives as their honeymoon destination. Days after flying back to Mumbai, looks like Kajal Aggarwal is still dreaming of the memories she made in Maldvies. On Tuesday, Kajal picked out a photo from her Maldives album to describe her present mood. What made to Instagram as one of Kajal's favourite honeymoon photos is one of her chilling in the pool and not just with a view of the blue Maldives waters but also a tray of floating breakfast. Well... there's no better way to sum up a major craving for chill scenes than Kajal Aggarwal's photo. Kajal Aggarwal married Gautam Kitchlu in a socially distanced wedding on October 30.

When in Maldives, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu had an exciting stay at an underwater resort. The 35-year-old actress shared stunning photos of her villa on Instagram, which will only make you say wow.

The newly-married couple also shared glimpses of their underwater adventures: "I love the ocean. I've always liked the blue, so tranquil and peaceful and gliding. And the fear of it," she captioned a bunch of photos.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married after dating for three years and knowing each other for a decade. In terms of work, Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in Komali and in her wedding announcement had said that she would continue to work in films. She has movies such as Mumbai Saga, Acharya, Mosagallu, Hey Sinamika, Paris Paris and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 in her line-up.