Kajal Aggarwal's Pic With Husband Gautam Kitchlu Is Too Cute To Miss

Kajal Aggarwal posted this picture. (courtesy: kajalaggarwalofficial)

Cuteness alert. Courtesy: Kajal Aggarwal. Her latest postcard screams love from miles away. It is an adorable frame featuring Kajal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu. Here, the actress is planting a kiss on her husband's cheek. It seems that the picture is from their dinner time. With dim lights and beautiful flowers, the setting looks perfect. And, if you are waiting to read the caption, then let us tell you Kajal has given the caption bit a skip. She has just tagged her husband and added a melting heart emoji.

The picture was uploaded on Instagram Stories. Take a look:

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu welcomed their first child, Neil, together in the month of April. She also penned a heartwarming note for the little one. “Dearest Neil, my first. I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me. The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever. You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really. In the years to come, I will try my best to teach you, but you have already taught me infinite amounts. You have taught me what it is to be a mother. You have taught me to be selfless. Pure love. You have taught me that it is possible to have a piece of my heart outside of my body.”

Kajal Aggarwal added, “Thank you for being the one with whom I get to experience all of these firsts. There is no one else who could have done it. God chose you, my little prince. I pray that you grow up strong and sweet and that you have a heart for others. I pray that you never let this world dull your bright and lovely personality. I pray that you are courageous and kind and generous and patient. I already see so much of this in you, and it makes me so proud to call you mine.” She ended the note by saying, “You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my stars, little one. Don't you ever forget that.”

The note was attached to an equally cute photo featuring the mother-son duo.





Kajal Aggarwal also shared an adorable picture of Gautam Kitchlu and their little bundle of joy on Father's Day.





Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in Hey Sinamika alongside Aditi Rao Hydari and Dulquer Salmaan.