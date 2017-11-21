Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii's Rinku Dhawan May Divorce From Kiran Karmarkar: Reports Actors Kiran Karmarkar and Rinku Dhawan co-starred in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

Actors Kiran Karmarkar and Rinku Dhawan, who are best known for Ekta Kapoor's popular TV showand have been married over 15 years now, will reportedly divorce. The duo have finally decided to separate because of unresolved differences. According to a report in Bombay Times, Kiran and Rinku's priority is their teenaged son. "Both Kiran and Rinku are mature, creative people. After being together for 15 years, they have decided to separate because of unresolved differences - they believe it is better than living in constant acrimony. The decision is amicable and their priority is their teenager son," Bombay Times quoted a source as saying.The source also told Bombay Times that the couple don't want to make any official announcement as this would affect their son. "Rinku and Kiran don't want to talk about their personal lives. They are fiercely guarding their privacy as they don't want unnecessary publicity to upset their son."Rinku and Kiran had first met on the sets of, in which they featured as siblings. The duo fell in love on the sets of the show and got married. Kiran has featured in TV series such asandand was last seen in the showandwhile Rinku known for her roles in(1995) and(1995) played the lead role in