Kahaani Director Sujoy Ghosh Reviews Amitabh Bachchan's Performance In Kalki 2898 AD: 'The Undisputed Guru'

Image was shared on X. (Image courtesy: Akshat07777)

Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD has been trending big on social media ever since its release in theatres last Thursday. Now, in a recent post, Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh has expressed his thoughts on Kalki 2898 AD. Taking to his X(formerly Twitter) handle, Sujoy Ghosh wrote, “i saw kalki by @nagashwin7… i bow to the man and his vision. whatta ride!! the cast and the crew was so good and of course sir @SrBachchan… the undisputed guru! so so so proud to be a fan — always and forever.” For the unversed, Sujoy Ghosh and Amitabh Bachchan have collaborated on films like Badla, Aladin and Te3n. See what he posted:

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, English and Malayalam. The Telugu release grossed ₹ 202.8 crore in its first week in India, while the Hindi version earned ₹ 152.5 crore, placing it as the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year behind Fighter, which garnered ₹ 199.45 crore, as reported by Bollywood Hungama. Kalki 2898 AD has surpassed Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan, which earned ₹ 149.49 crore nett.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "On the acting front, Prabhas leads the way and not only because the film revolves around him. His strong presence serves as a counterpoint to Amitabh Bachchan's towering Ashwatthama - the deathless warrior is an eight-footer. The latter's voice is, as always, an integral part of the character. Deepika Padukone, playing one of the central figures, is splendid as the pregnant woman on the run. Saswata Chatterjee, as the bad guy who shoots lethal laser rays from his fist, has his moments in a film that often lets spectacle overwhelm everything else that it is trying to convey about mankind and the dangers it faces due to its own profligate ways."

Kalki 2898 AD features a dystopian world. The post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and is set in the year 2898 AD. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin and stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in lead roles.