K-Dramas Releasing In September: Line-Up Includes <i>Seoul Busters, Dear Haeri</i> And More

For all the K-drama lovers, we have some amazing news. A number of much-anticipated shows are scheduled to release in September 2024. Each one of these shows promises to enthral viewers with distinct plots, endearing characters, excellent production value and melodious OSTs. If you enjoy Korean dramas and are unsure about which new episodes to add to your watchlist, we are here to help. Here are the top K-dramas that will be released in September 2024:

1. Seoul Busters - Disney+ Hotstar

Seoul Busters revolves around the lives of a police team in South Korea, who has a poor arrest record. Their lives change when the leader of the elite Violent Crime Team is assigned to lead the squad. The show, releasing on September 11, features Kim Dong Wook and Park Ji Hwan in lead roles.

2. The Judge From Hell - Disney Plus

This show is all about Kang Bit-na, a tough female judge. What the public does not know is that Bit-na is under the control of a demon that was sent to Earth to drag 10 criminals back to hell. Bit-na soon encounters investigator Daon, who shows compassion for the victims. Will Bit-na's internal demon succumb to Daon's kindness? Wait till September 21 to find out.

3. Dear Haeri - Rakuten Viki

Get ready to witness the on-screen chemistry of Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jin Wook, who will be seen as ex-lovers in Dear Hyeri. Shin Hye Sun will also be taking on the role of an announcer in the project releasing on September 23.

4. What Comes After Love - Coupang Play

This romantic drama features Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi and Korean actress Lee Se-young. Lee portrays Hong, a Korean student in Japan who meets and develops feelings for Sakaguchi's character, Jungo. The couple ends up splitting up because of their disagreements about love and real-world issues. The series will premiere on south-Koean OTT plaform Coupang Play on September 27.

5. Iron Family - KBS 2

In this drama, you will meet Seo Gang-ju, played by Kim Jung Hyun. He is the son of a wealthy family and an executive at a big corporation, who falls in love with Keum Sae-rok (played by Keum Sae Rok), a visually impaired girl. The show will begin airing on September 28 on KBS 2.

6. Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 - Netflix

Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 will see the return of Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee. This new season follows Ho Jae (played by Park Seo Joon) — who is the doppelganger of the previous season's lead Tae Sang. After he meets Chae Ok (played by Han So Hee), the two work together to sort through the unanswered questions, entanglements and destinies from Gyeongseong's past. Catch this show from September 27 on Netflix.

Which one of these shows are you waiting for the most?