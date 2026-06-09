Justin Moore Cancels Upcoming Performances Amid Health Concerns

Country music singer Justin Moore has announced that he is taking a break from touring to focus on health and family. The singer shared the update with fans on social media, explaining that he has decided to step away from the stage for a period of time and will miss some of his upcoming performances.

While Moore did not reveal specific details about his health, he said the decision was made after careful thought and keeping his family in mind. The announcement means fans will have to wait a little longer to see him perform live, as several scheduled appearances will be affected.

Moore also thanked fans for their understanding and continued support during this time. The singer also shared that he hopes to get back on stage later this summer and continue doing what he enjoys most.

On Instagram, Justin Moore wrote, “I've made the decision to take some time to focus on my health. As a result, I'll be stepping away from touring for a short period and will be unable to perform some upcoming shows.

“This is the right decision for me and my family, and I appreciate everyone's understanding and support. I look forward to getting back out there later this summer and doing what I love most.”

Justin Moore is not the only country music artist taking time away from performing to focus on health or family. Over the past few months, several other singers have also stepped back from touring or slowed down their schedules for similar reasons.

These artists include Randall King, Meghan Patrick, Chase Rice, Colter Wall and Jake Worthington, among others.

According to his website, Moore was scheduled to perform next in Dewey Beach, Delaware, on June 11. He was expected to continue touring until October 17 before taking a month-long break and returning for his final show of the year on November 13. However, Moore has not said how many of those scheduled performances will be affected by his decision to take time away from touring.