Justin Bieber Returns To Stage, Months After Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis

Justin Bieber shared this image. (courtesy: justinbieber)

Singer Justin Bieber, who had cancelled some of the shows from his Justice world tour after his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis, returned to the stage recently. He documented pictures and videos from his show on Instagram. He posted a video, in which his fans can be seen chanting his name. Posting some candid pictures from his performance on stage, he wrote: "Love you guys and I missed you." In June, Justin Bieber opened up about his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis in an Instagram video, in which he opened about dealing with partial facial paralysis. "As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can't smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move," the singer said in the video. Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is a complication that impacts the facial nerve near one ear and can lead to facial paralysis and it can cause hearing loss in some cases.

See the videos posted by Justin here:

"And we're back my glickssss," he captioned the post.

As a part of the tour, the singer will travel with his tour to over 30 countries. He is scheduled to perform in India on October 18 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN Stadium) in New Delhi. The New Delhi gig would mark the 28-year-old Grammy winner's second visit to India post his controversial 2017 Purpose World Tour.

Justin had posted this video in June:

Justin Bieber is best known for hit tracks such as Baby, Boyfriend, Sorry, Let Me Love You and I Don't Care, among many others. In a career spanning a decade, the Canadian singer has received several awards and accolades including a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording.