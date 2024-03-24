IPL 2024: Just Shah Rukh Khan Smiling Brightly After Kolkata Knight Riders' Victory

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: SRKUniverse)

There is no doubt that Shah Rukh Khan is the biggest cheerleader of his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders. On Saturday, the star, who co-owns the team, visited the Eden Gardens cricket stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal, where his team was competing against Sunrisers Hyderabad. After Kolkata secured a smashing victory, the happiness on King Khan's face was clearly visible. Many fan pages shared his pictures and videos, which are now circulating on the internet. In one particular image, SRK can be seen dressed in a casual outfit, flashing a million-dollar smile, and waving at his fans. A fan page posted the picture with the caption, “King Khan's joyful expression shines brightly post-win.”

After the match, Shah Rukh Khan was also seen meeting and greeting Sunrisers Hyderabad's coach, Daniel Vettori. In a now-viral picture, SRK can be seen shaking hands with the coach.

Here is another post-match video shared by a fan page with the caption, “SRK shares hugs, smiles, and exchanges words of joy with Gautam Gambhir, Shreyas Iyer, and Chandrakant Pandit in celebration of KKR's triumph!”

In another video, Shah Rukh Khan is seen walking inside the stadium while host Navjot Singh Sidhu, can be heard saying, “I have heard from Abhishek Bachchan, that he(SRK) is the most secure person ever in the industry. Yeh aadmi jitna hi successful hai, utna hi humble hai."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Dunki. The movie marked the first collaboration between SRK and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. Additionally, it was also his first film with actress Taapsee Pannu. Apart from King Khan and Taapsee, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, and Vikram Kochhar also played important roles in the film. Released in December last year, Dunki was jointly backed by Jio Studios and Red Chillies Entertainment.