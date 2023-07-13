Just Some More Dreamy Pics From Sonakshi Sinha's Seychelles Holiday

Sonakshi Sinha shared this image. (courtesy: aslisona)

Sonakshi Sinha has actively been sharing photos from her holiday in Seychelles on Instagram. The actress did not mention if they are throwbacks or if she is actually holidaying there. On Thursday, she shared photos of herself surrounded by trees and she captioned it, "Love this dress from my bestie Sakshi Mehra Talwar Nava so it deserved a post." Over the weekend the actress shared a picture from her time at the beach and she wrote, "Dreaming of sunny days on this rainy Sunday morning." Sonakshi Sinha also tried ziplining during her vacation and posted a video from it on Instagram.

See the posts shared by Sonakshi Sinha here:

Sonakshi captioned this video, "Hehehe... thodi si lagi #ziplining #spidergirl #reelsinstagram #idomyownstunts."

The actress shared these pictures from her day at the beach.

In June, Sonakshi shared these photos from her holiday and wrote, "Seychelles in a nutshell."

Sonakshi Sinha made her big Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Dabangg, opposite Salman Khan. She also featured in the other two parts of the Dabangg series alongside Salman Khan.

The actress has starred in films like Rowdy Rathore, Son Of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, R... Rajkumar, Action Jackson, Kalank, Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Mission Mangal, among others. She was also seen in Double XL with Zaheer Iqbal and Huma Qureshi. The actress starred in the hit series Dahaad recently. She will next be seen in the film Kakuda.