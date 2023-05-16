Just Radhika Apte Keeping It Real In A Beauty Mask. It Didn't End Well

Radhika Apte shared this image. (courtesy: radhikaofficial)

Radhika Apte received one helluva picture in her post and that photograph managed to make it to the actress' Instagram profile nonetheless. Radhika Apte's expression in the picture (where she is seen with a face mask) is gold and so is the caption accompanying the post. Without mentioning who sent her the picture, Radhika Apte wrote in her caption on Tuesday, "Thanks #youknowwhoyouare for the lovely photo I received in my post today." A couple of ROFL hashtags completed the post - "#justwhatineeded, #goldenphoto, #whenthemaskfinishesmidapplication." As expected, the Internet found the opportunity to pile LOL comments. "Khali Russia ya ka map hai, India kaha hai," asked an Instagram user referring to the shape of the mask. "I seriously thought there was a cursor on your face. Need to get away from the screen I guess," another comment read. Others simply added LOL emojis.

See Radhika Apte's post here:

Radhikpa Apte loves to keep it real on her Instagram. She shared these pictures from Indonesia and captioned it, "The wonderful wonderful trip #photodump #komododiving #liveaboard #heaven #lifeinparadise."

She also shared some coral diving pictures from her holiday there. She added the hashtags #paradise #happiestplaceonearth #ouroceans #ilovediving #heaven #liveaboard to the post. Take a look:

In terms of work, Radhika Apte was last seen in Mrs Undercover. Radhika Apte is known for her work in Shor In the City, Badlapur, Lust Stories, Andhadhun, Badlapur, PadMan, Manjhi - The Mountain Man, A Call to Spy, Sacred Games and Raat Akeli Hai among others.

Last year, the actress starred in Monica, O My Darling, Vikram Vedha and Forensic.