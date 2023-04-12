Just Pinkie Roshan Doing What She Does Best After Battling COVID.'Too Good Mama,' Says Son Hrithik

Still from a video shared by Pinkie Roshan. (courtesy: pinkieroshan)

Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan is back and with a bang. The Bollywood star's 68-year-old mother is an inspiration to all and her latest Instagram entry will prove it further. Pinkie Roshan on Wednesday, posted a video of herself from her workout session, post recovering from COVID. In the video, we can see Pinkie Roshan performing some strenuous exercises and lifting weights. Sharing the image on her Instagram feed, the mother of two wrote, "Part 1 post Covid recovery workout." Pinkie also treated her fans to two more of these workout videos. In one of them, her son Hrithik Roshan, who has been her biggest cheerleader commented, "Tooooo good mama."

In an earlier post on April 4, Pinkie Roshan informed her Instafam about being "knocked out" not by COVID but by viral influenza. Sharing a video of herself dancing, Pinkie Roshan wrote, "Down n knocked out by viral influenza but nothing can stop me from dancing." Reacting to it, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "You are incredible."

You can often find the 68-year-old posting videos from her gym diaries. Hrithik Roshan can also be seen featured in some of them. A few weeks back, Pinkie Roshan shared a video of Hrithik and herself gyming. Sharing the video, Pinkie revealed how despite meeting often for dinners and lunches, the best spent with her son Hrithik is always in the gym. "Mother and Son…. We meet all the time, for lunches, dinners, movies, and holidays, sharing our thoughts…. But the most special time is when we're sharing time in the gym together," her caption read. The video was also liked by Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad.

Last year, on the occasion of Mother's Day, Hrithik Roshan revealed how his mother has taught him some really exciting yoga moves. Sharing a picture with his mother, the Super 30 actor wrote, "Sharing some mama moments with you all on Mother's Day. I took her to a movie she didn't like much. And she taught me some yoga moves I am ecstatic about! Damn, mama knows a lot of good stuff about strength. Happy Mother's Day everyone. Love you, mama."

Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Fighter, which is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Deepika Padukone.