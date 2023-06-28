Just Kajol Teasing Her Fans With BTS Pics From The Sets Of Lust Stories 2

Image was shared by Kajol. (courtesy: kajol)

Bollywood actress Kajol was not present at the grand premiere of her upcoming anthology film Lust Stories 2 on Tuesday night but she surely made up for her absence by teasing her fans with some behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Lust Stories 2. With only a few hours left for the release of the film, actress Kajol shared some inside pictures from the sets of Lust Stories 2 alongside a caption that read, "Unveiling the unseen. Here's a sneak- peek for you to keep wanting more! Catch the craziness, drama, and action all in one. It's something you cannot miss! Will not keep you waiting for much longer. Only 1 day to go. #LustStories2OnNetflix streaming from tomorrow."

Take a look at the lovely picture here:

Ahead of the release of her film, Kajol also opened up about "normalizing" female pleasure on-screen. In a candid chat with Filmfare, the actor confessed that a large section of the audience has lost their faith in the "eternal love stories" that Bollywood used to boast of earlier.

When asked about the importance of normalizing screen-portrayal of female pleasure, Kajol replied, "At one point in time as a society, we were very open about it. It was part of our ancient texts and our education. We later closed ourselves off from it. But at the end of the day, it is a very normal part of life that we cannot do without. I think it needs to be normalized the same way that we've normalized eating and drinking. It's a question of making it a part of the conversation rather than closing it off. Trying not to talk about it gives it all the more attention and focus."

Meanwhile, celebs present at the premiere of Lust Stories 2 gave a positive review to the film. In a short video posted by the streaming platform, Neha Dhupia, whose husband Angad Bedi is a part of the stellar cast of Lust Stories 2, can be heard saying, "I loved all of them." She also goes on to talk about director Amit Ravindernath Sharma's film but restraints herself while jokingly remarking, "I am not supposed to give this spoiler."

Reviews poured in from other stars at the premiere night as well. Chak De India star Vidya Malvade, who attended the event in a stunning red gown said, "The film is amazing, every film gets better as it goes," while Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare actor Amol Parashar noted, "It connected with me a lot and it connected with many in the audience."

Take a look at the video here:

Lust Stories 2 is an anthology of four stories directed by ace directors Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki and Sujoy Ghosh. The cast includes Kajol, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash, Neena Gupta and Kumud Mishra.