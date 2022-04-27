Just An Acharya Moment For Chiranjeevi And Ram Charan. No Caption Needed

Ram Charan with Chiranjeevi (Courtesy: alwaysramcharan)

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are collaborating once again for a movie. The father-son duo will be seen in Acharya, which will release on April 29. On Wednesday, Ram Charan shared a photo online from the sets of Acharya. The photo has Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi looking into the monitor screens, dressed up as their characters from the film. Ram Charan has kept the caption of the photo blank. Acharya has been written and directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company and stars Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Pooja Hegde.

Check out Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi's photo:

Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde had cameo roles in Acharya, however, during the shooting of the film, the role of the RRR actor was increased. Before the release of Acharya, Ram Charan interacted with the media in Hyderabad as reported by The Indian Express, and talked about working with father Chiranjeevi.

Ram Charan said, "Our 20-day stay together at Maredumilli for the movie was a learning experience for me. Despite being a superstar, the respect and space he gave me as a co-star to learn and unlearn things is nothing but his greatness."

Ram Charan was last seen in S S Rajamouli's RRR, which broke several records and he also received praise for his performance. The film also had Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt in key roles. Talking about the success of the film, Ram Charan told the media, "I never expected this kind of success. It has increased the responsibility of choosing stories with extra care."

After Acharya, Ram Charan will be seen in S Shankar's film with Kiara Advani. Later, he will join the sets of Gowtam Tinnanuri's film.