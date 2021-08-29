Just A Pic Of Kareena Kapoor With Her 'Forever Girls' Malaika-Amrita Arora And Karisma Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor with friends. (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of what her Saturday night looked like with her besties by her side. Sharing a picture-perfect moment with Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Mallika Bhatt and sister Karisma Kapoor, Kareena wrote in her caption: "My forever girls." In the comments section, Amrita Arora dropped heart emojis. Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora are a part of a close-knit friend circle that also includes Amrita's sister Malaika Arora and Kareena's sibling Karisma. The quartet have been friends for the longest time and are frequently seen chilling together. They never miss to give us major friendship goals.

See the picture posted by Kareena Kapoor here:

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan. Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Kareena shot for parts of the film during her pregnancy last year.

In terms of work, Malaika Arora was last seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. She will soon be seen judging Supermodel Of The Year 2.

Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq, after which she featured in special roles in films such as Bombay Talkies and Zero. Karisma Kapoor's last project was ALTBalaji's web-series Mentalhood.

Amrita Arora stepped into Bollywood with the 2002 film Kitne Door Kitne Paas, co-starring Fardeen Khan. She has been a part of films such as Ek Aur Ek Gyarah and Hello. She shared screen space with her bestie Kareena Kapoor in films like Golmaal Returns and Kambakkht Ishq.