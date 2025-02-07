<i>Jurassic World Rebirth</i> Trailer: It's Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey And Team vs The Dinosaurs

The trailer of Jurassic World Rebirth, a seventh installment in the iconic 31-year-old franchise, is out.

Scarlett Johansson stars as Zora Bennett, a covert operations expert hired to lead the mission to secure genetic material from the dinosaurs.

Jonathan Bailey portrays palaeontologist Dr Henry Loomis, Mahershala Ali plays Duncan Kincaid, Zora's partner and Rupert Friend takes on the role of Martin Krebs, a representative from the drug corporation funding the mission. Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain and Ed Skrein are part of Zora's team, assisting her on the expedition.

The official synopsis for Jurassic World Rebirth reads: "Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, an expedition ventures into remote equatorial regions to extract DNA from three massive prehistoric creatures in hopes of achieving a groundbreaking medical breakthrough."

Directed by Gareth Edwards from a script written by Michael Crichton and David Koepp, Jurassic World Rebirth is produced by Patrick Crowley and Frank Marshall. Steven Spielberg, the director of Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park, serves as executive producer, alongside Denis L. Stewart.

Steven Spielberg has previously been an executive producer for Jurassic Park III, Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Jurassic World: Dominion. John Mathieson is the film's cinematographer.

The film also boasts a strong supporting cast, including Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Ed Skrein, Mahershala Ali, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, Philippine Velge, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda and Bechir Sylvain.

The shoot took place in various locations, including Thailand, London, and California. Distributed by Universal, Jurassic World Rebirth is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 2, 2025.