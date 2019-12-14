Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office Collection Day 1 - Dwayne Johnson's Film Has 'Impressive' Opening Day With Rs 6 Crore

Highlights
- Jumanji: The Next Level released in India in four languages
- The film has been directed by Jake Kasdan
- It is the sequel to the 2017 film Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle
On its first day, Dwayne Johnson's new filmJumanji: The Next Level "dominated" the box office with an impressive opening day collection, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The Hollywood film is the sequel to the 2017 film Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle. Sharing the box office report of the film on social media, Taran Adarsh stated that Jumanji: The Next Level performed much better than its prequel on the opening day. He wrote: "#Hollywood dominates yet again... Jumanji: The Next Level embarks on an impressive start... Bigger start than its prequel Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle... Thu previews 1.15 cr, Fri 5.05 cr. Total: Rs 6.20 cr Nett BOC. #India business. All versions. #JumanjiTheNextLevel."
Here's what Mr Adarsh tweeted:
#Hollywood dominates yet again... #Jumanji: #TheNextLevel embarks on an impressive start... Bigger start than its prequel #Jumanji: #WelcomeToTheJungle... Thu previews 1.15 cr, Fri 5.05 cr. Total: Rs 6.20 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. All versions. #JumanjiTheNextLevel— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 14, 2019
Other than Dwayne Johnson, the sequel also features Jack Black, Nick Jonas, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Danny DeVito and Awkwafina among others. Dwayne is attached to the film as a producer as well.
Directed by Jake Kasdan, Jumanji: The Next Level opened to decent reviews on Friday. Reviewing the film for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee gave the film three stars out of five and wrote: "It is all a game and is, for the most part, fun, but one thing that Jumanji: The Next Level isn't is simple. It is like a complex jigsaw puzzle with too many confounding pieces popping up every now and then: it tends to stray from its course at crucial junctures but mercifully does veer too far away not to be able to course correct when matters turn too bewildering."
Jumanji: The Next Level released in India in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.