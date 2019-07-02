Jumanji: The Next Level Trailer - Dwayne Johnson And Gang Are Back. This Time, With Grandads

Kevin, Karen, Jack and Dwayne in a still from the film. (Image courtesy: jumanjimovie )

It's a good news for the die-hard fans of Jumanji, as the trailer of the sequel to the 2017 film Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle and the third instalment of the Jumanji series, Jumanji: The Next Level dropped on the Internet on Monday and going by it, we can say that the film will recreate the magic of Jumanji in theatres again. The 2 minutes 50 seconds trailer will give you a fun ride as it brings the same gang back for another adventure. The sequel features Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Rhys Darby reprising their characters in the game while Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, Ser'Darius Blain, Morgan Turner, Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman and Colin Hanks portray the real world characters.

The epic trailer opens up with Spencer (played by Alex Wolff) accidently returning to world of Jumanji, following which his group of friends, who were also in Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, goes back to the game to save him. In the game, they discover that "nothing is as they expect" and in order to escape the game, they have to "brave the unexplored." From witty dialogues to epic jungle scenes, the trailer gives us a sneak peek into the film's next level adventure.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Sony Pictures Entertainment wrote: "In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world's most dangerous game."

Take a look:

Jake Kasdan-directed Jumanji: The Next Level is slated to hit theatres on December 13 this year.

