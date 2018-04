After Rampage And Jumanji, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Has A New Fan - Amazon's Jeff Bezos

Highlights Jeff Bezos tweeted he's still working on his 'smolder' Keep inspiring the world - myself included: The Rock told Jeff Bezos Rampage will release in India on April 20

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has a new fan and that's Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. The entrepreneur watched The Rock's latest filmand he was evidently bowled over. After watching the film, Jeff Bezos tweeted: "I love Dwayne Johnson. Still working on my smolder (a reference to Dwayne Johnson's previous film)." The Rock replied, "The love and admiration is mutual." On Instagram, the 45-year-old actor also shared a screenshot of Jeff Bezos' tweet and added: "Keep inspiring the world - myself included. Look forward to working with you down the road... until then we'll continue to be the trail blazing Smolder Bros who make being bald look bad ass and sexy on every day that ends with Y."For thise who want to know what 'smolder' means - here's an explanation by The Rock (and no, it's not just about his character's name being Dr Smolder Bravestone):Started working on your smolder already?released in USA, UK and in parts of Europe last week while it will open across Indian screens on April 20. The sci-fi film has been directed by Brad Peyton, with whom Dwayne Johnson collaborated on(released in 2015).has fared well at the box office. Apart from films, Dwayne Johnson recently featured in headlines when he opened up about his secret battle with depression . He told The Express : "I reached a point where I didn't want to do a thing or go anywhere. I was crying constantly." Before talking about depression, on Instagram the actor recalled how he saved his mother from a suicide attempt.After, Dwayne Johnson will be seen in