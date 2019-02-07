Nick Jonas Returns For Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle Sequel And He 'Couldn't Be More Excited'

Nick Jonas shared this image on Instagram. (Image courtesy: nickjonas)

We have good news for all the Nick Jonas fans out there. The 26-year-old singer has reprised his role in the sequel of the 2017 film Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle. Nick occupied a spot on the trends list all of Thursday, after he announced his association with the project. The singer-actor, who played the role of a pilot named Alex Vreeke in the 2017 comedy film, shared a GIF on his Instagram profile on Thursday and he captioned it: "Guess who's back... Let's go people! The Jumanji sequel is on the way and I couldn't be more excited to bring Alex back to the big screen."

Take a look at Nick Jonas' post here:

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle is a 2017 comedy film directed by Jake Kasdan. It is a sequel to the 1995 film of the same name, which featured late actor Robin Williams in the lead role. Besides Nick Jonas, the film stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan.

On the work front, Nick Jonas recently wrapped the shooting of Roland Emmerich's Midway and the thriller Chaos Walking, co-starring Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland. He has been a part of films such as Careful What You Wish For and Goat among others.

Nick Jonas began his music career in 2002. Nick is best known for singing tracks such as Lovebug, Chains and Introducing Me among others.

Nick Jonas got married to Priyanka Chopra in December last year. The couple exchanged wedding vows in a Christian ceremony in Udaipur's Umaid Bhawan Palace and they later had a traditional Hindu wedding.