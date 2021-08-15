Jubin Nautiyal And Khushali Kumar Collaborate For Romantic Track Khushi Jab Bhi Teri

A still from Khushi Jab Bhi Teri.

A treat for fans across the country celebrated singer Jubin Nautiyal teams up with beautiful Khushali Kumar for the very first time in the romantic track Khushi Jab Bhi Teri, presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. While the two artists have been extremely popular in the music scene, they have never worked together before until now. With vocals by Jubin Nautiyal, music by Rochak Kohli and lyrics by A M Turaz, Khushi Jab Bhi Teri brings on screen the popular love sayings like Love is Blind, Love you forever and eternity and such more.

Navjit Buttar captures the chemistry of Jubin and Khushali amidst the beautiful and scenic locations of Leh.

Talking about the song and working with Jubin for the first time says Khushali Kumar, "I have always admired Jubin Nautiyal's talent both as a singer and a performer. The music video of Khushi Jab Bhi Teri is beautifully shot and I hope my camaraderie with Jubin Nautiyal reflects in our onscreen chemistry. Everything from the music, to the aesthetics, will make you fall in love with this track."

Says Jubin Nautiyal, I feel Khushali Kumar was the perfect person to essay this role - Her beauty, innocence and vulnerability just lights up the screen 'Khushi Jab Bhi Teri' is all about how the other's person's happiness comes before yours and how true love will always find its way."

The romantic track will be out soon on T-Series' YouTube channel.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)