Viral: When 'StaRRR' Jr NTR Met Shubman Gill And Other Indian Cricketers In Hyderabad

RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR have been on a whirlwind tour across the United States Of America collecting accolades for their film. Now, Jr NTR is back in Hyderabad and guess what he met the Indian cricket team. Images of Jr NTR with cricketers Surya Kumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Shradul Thakur have gone viral on social media. The cricketers themselves have also shared images from the interaction, gushing about the actor. Shubman Gill shared an image with the actor and said, “With the staRRR. Congrats on winning the Golden Globe.”

Yuzvendra Chahal also shared an image with Jr NTR and said: “It was indeed a pleasure meeting the man of masses Jr NTR. What a gentleman. Congratulations on the Golden Globe win. We all are proud.” He also shared an image of a note that Jr. NTR for his wife Dhanashree. Replying to the post, Jr NTR said: “Had a great time yesterday, Chahal. Let's make a winning start tomorrow.” Dhanashree replied to comments: “This pic. So proud.”

Surya Kumar Yadav too shared a post and said, “It was so lovely meeting you, brother! Congratulations once again on RRR winning the Golden Globe award.” Replying to the post, Jr NTR added: “Likewise Surya. Thank you so much. Let's rock tomorrow.”

Last week, RRR made history at the 80th Golden Globe Awards by winning in the Best Original Song category for the hit song Naatu Naatu. composed by MM Keeravani. Additionally, the film RRR received the Critics Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song for its popular track Naatu Naatu.

RRR is a fictional movie that tells the story of two revolutionary freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, portrayed by Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film was released in March and also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in supporting roles.