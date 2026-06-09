Joshua Jackson And Olivia Burgess Walk Hand-In-Hand During NYC Outing

Joshua Jackson is spending some quality time with model Olivia Burgess. The 47-year-old Fringe star was snapped enjoying a walk in New York City with Olivia on Sunday, June 7. In photos obtained by TMZ, the pair was all smiles as they walked hand in hand through the city.

Jackson and Burgess kept it casual for their outing. The Dawson's Creek alum wore a linen button-up shirt with matching trousers, sneakers and sunglasses.

The model, who has walked the runway for the fashion brand Jean Paul Gaultier, donned a black tank top, gray Bermuda shorts and mules. She styled her hair in a messy updo.

While there has been no official confirmation regarding the nature of Jackson and Burgess' relationship, the two appeared comfortable and happy together.

The sighting comes as Jackson has been in New York promoting his upcoming film Happy Hours, which reunites him with former Dawson's Creek co-star Katie Holmes for their first on-screen collaboration in more than 25 years.

Jackson was previously linked to Lupita Nyong'o in October 2023 before reports surfaced that the pair had split in 2024. Prior to that, he was married to Jodie Turner-Smith for five years. The former couple share a daughter, Juno.

Jackson and Holmes, who famously played Pacey Witter and Joey Potter on the hit teen drama from 1998 to 2003, also dated briefly during the show's early years. The longtime friends have reunited for Happy Hours, a film written and directed by Holmes.

Coincidentally, the same day Jackson was spotted with Burgess, he and Holmes attended the Tribeca Film Festival together to promote Happy Hours. The co-stars posed together on the red carpet and shared a warm reunion while discussing their three decades of friendship.

“The time that we spent together when we were young is very precious to both of us,” Jackson said in a social media clip from the event. “And it is one of the core personal and professional relationships in my life.”

Happy Hours, the first installment in a planned trilogy, follows a couple as they grapple with whether their once-meaningful relationship deserves a second chance.

Burgess has built a successful career as a model and actress. She has walked runways for major fashion houses, including Jean Paul Gaultier and Agent Provocateur, appeared in campaigns for Gap and Bloomingdale's, and has performed as a dancer for artists such as Beyonce.