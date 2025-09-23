<i>Jolly LLB 3</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: First Monday Result Of Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's Film

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3 opened to positive reviews. The film, which packed a solid number over the weekend, has faced the Monday brunt.

Breaking Down the Box Office Numbers

On Monday, the film's total registered a single-digit figure—₹5.50 crore—taking the total to ₹59 crore.

Over the weekend, the film minted ₹41 crore in total.

The film registered a decent opening with ₹12.5 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Praising the film's weekend performance, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#JollyLLB3 posts an excellent total in its opening weekend, with Saturday and Sunday in particular placing the film in a strong position.

"While Sunday's business could have been higher, collections were impacted by the #INDvPAK cricket match [from evening onwards].

The film now needs to deliver solid numbers on weekdays, starting Monday... The absence of major releases until 2 Oct—when #KantaraChapter1 and #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari arrive—works to its advantage."

Background

Released in 2013, directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Fox Star Studios, Jolly LLB was a sleeper hit. The film starred Arshad Warsi as advocate Jolly Tyagi, with Boman Irani, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla in key roles. Reportedly mounted on a decent budget of ₹10 crore, the film benefited from good word of mouth and earned ₹48.7 crore at the box office.

Four years later, the sequel Jolly LLB 2 was released, with Akshay Kumar playing the lead as advocate Jolly Mishra.

Subhash Kapoor returned to direct the sequel, which also featured Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor, and Kumud Mishra. Saurabh Shukla, Sanjay Mishra, and Brijendra Kala reprised their characters from the original film.

The new film has brought Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi together for the first time.