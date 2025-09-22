<i>Jolly LLB 3</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar And Arshad Warsi's Film Is In A "Strong Position", Mints Rs 53.50

21 Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3, which had a slow start, pulled off solid numbers over the weekend. The film's earnings stand at Rs 53.50 crore after its first weekend.

What's Happening

On Sunday, the sequel to Jolly LLB minted Rs 21 crore, taking the total to Rs 53.50 crore.

On Friday and Saturday, the film minted Rs 12.5 crore and Rs 20 crore respectively.

Jolly LLB 3 will have a free run this week as there will be no big Hindi releases until October 2.

Kantara Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will release on October 2, and they might pose a threat to the film's numbers.

What Taran Adarsh Posted

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote that the film minted solid numbers over the weekend.

"#JollyLLB3 posts an excellent total in its opening weekend, with Saturday and Sunday in particular placing the film in a strong position.

"While Sunday's business could have been higher, collections were impacted by the #INDvPAK cricket match [from evening onwards].

The film now needs to deliver solid numbers on weekdays, starting Monday... The absence of major releases until 2 Oct - when #KantaraChapter1 and #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari arrive - works to its advantage."

Take a look at the X post here:

#JollyLLB3 posts an excellent total in its opening weekend, with Saturday and Sunday in particular placing the film in a strong position.



While Sunday's business could have been higher, collections were impacted by the #INDvPAK cricket match [from evening onwards].



The film now… pic.twitter.com/fYXJuBIrOA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 22, 2025

Background

Released in 2013, directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Fox Star Studios, Jolly LLB was a sleeper hit. The film starred Arshad Warsi as the advocate Jolly Tyagi, with Boman Irani, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla in key roles. The film, reportedly mounted on a decent budget of Rs 10 crore, benefited from good word of mouth and raised Rs 48.7 crore at the box office.

Four years later, the sequel Jolly LLB 2 released, with Akshay Kumar playing the lead as advocate Jolly Mishra.

Subhash Kapoor returned to direct the sequel, which also featured Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor, and Kumud Mishra. Saurabh Shukla, Sanjay Mishra, and Brijendra Kala reprised their characters from the original film.