<i>Jolly LLB 3</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's Film Is On A Roll

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's courtroom drama Jolly LLB 3 has opened to a steady start at the box office.

What's Happening

Directed by Saurabh Shukla, the film released in theatres on Friday and has shown strong growth over its first two days.

According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 12.50 crore on Friday and Rs 20 crore on Saturday, taking the two-day total to Rs 32.50 crore nett in India.

This marks a growth of nearly 60 per cent on Day 2.

Background

The first film in the franchise had collected Rs 7.35 crore in its first two days, while Jolly LLB 2 grossed Rs 30.51 crore. With Rs 32.50 crore already recorded, the third instalment has surpassed the opening numbers of its predecessors.

The latest film in the franchise brings two Jollies face-to-face in a courtroom battle, with both trying to prove themselves as the "real Jolly." The case at the centre of the story deals with struggling farmers whose land is seized by a corrupt businessman, played by Gajraj Rao. Akshay Kumar's character lands on the wrong side of the case, leading to a series of sharp and chaotic courtroom exchanges with Arshad Warsi.

The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Seema Biswas, Ram Kapoor, Gajraj Rao, Shilpa Shukla, Brijendra Kala, among others in key roles.

Jolly LLB 3, presented by Star Studio18, released in theatres on September 19, 2025. The franchise began in 2013 with Jolly LLB, featuring Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, and Amrita Rao. In 2017, Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi led the spiritual sequel Jolly LLB 2.