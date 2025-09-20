<i>Jolly LLB 3</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi's Film Falls Short Of <i>Jolly LLB 2</i>

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi have returned to the courtroom in the much-anticipated sequel Jolly LLB 3. This time, the two actors face off as rival lawyers, with Saurabh Shukla once again reprising his role as the no-nonsense Judge Tripathi.

What's Happening

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film opened to collections of around Rs 12.5 crore nett on Day 1.

While the figure is a respectable start for a courtroom comedy, it is slightly lower than the Rs 13.2 crore opening achieved by Jolly LLB 2, which also starred Akshay Kumar.

The film recorded an overall 22.4% Hindi occupancy across India. Morning shows saw 10.28% occupancy, which rose to 17.46% in the afternoon and peaked at 39.45% in the night shows.

Among major metros, Delhi-NCR led with 1,012 shows and an average occupancy of 29.33%.

Mumbai followed with 669 shows and an occupancy rate of 23%.

Despite the anticipation, Jolly LLB 3 was released in fewer than 4,000 shows on its opening day.

By comparison, Sitaare Zameen Par had around 9,000 shows, while Housefull 5 released in approximately 7,000 shows on its first day.

Background

In terms of Akshay Kumar's recent films, Jolly LLB 3 had a moderate opening. It fell short of Housefull 5, which collected Rs 24 crore on Day 1, but it performed better than Sky Force (Rs 12.25 crore) and Kesari: Chapter 2 (Rs 7.75 crore).

This time, the story revolves around a case involving struggling farmers whose lands are being seized by a dishonest businessman, played by Gajraj Rao.

Akshay Kumar's character finds himself in trouble when he lands on the wrong side of the case, leading to a series of chaotic and witty exchanges with Arshad Warsi.

Alongside the lead duo, the film features Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Seema Biswas, Ram Kapoor, Gajraj Rao, Shilpa Shukla, Brijendra Kala, and others in key roles.

In 2017, Akshay and Huma Qureshi starred in Jolly LLB 2, a spiritual sequel to Jolly LLB, released in 2013. The first film featured Arshad and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles, with Amrita Rao also starring in the first part.

Meanwhile, Akshay has several projects in his pipeline. The actor will be seen in Priyadarshan's film Haiwaan alongside Saif Ali Khan. The film recently went on floors in Kochi. In the coming months, Akshay will also be seen in Bhooth Bangla.

