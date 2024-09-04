<i>Joker: Folie A Deux</i> New Poster - The "World Is A Stage" For Joaquin Phoenix And Lady Gaga

We can't wait for the return of comedian Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix as the titular joker) and Lady Gaga as his muse Harley Quinn. While there is still time to the release of Todd Phillips' film, the makers of Joker: Folie a Deux released a new poster from the film that features Arthur Fleck and Harley Quinn out in the world. While the trailer mostly showed them in the premises of the Arkham Asylumm, the poster features them under a clear sky. The text on the post reads, "The world is a stage."

The Joker: Folie a Deux poster was accompanied by a text that reads, "No longer unnoticed. Joker: Folie a Deux - only in theaters and IMAX, October 4. #JokerMovie #FilmedForIMAX."

Check out the new poster here:

Across the globe, the film is slated for an October 4 release. However, it will release in India on October 2. The official Instagram handle of Warner Bros India shared the news last week. The caption on the post read, "The most anticipated sequel is coming earlier than expected! Joker: Folie a Deux releases in cinemas in India 2 days earlier, on Wednesday, October 2, 2024."

Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor Award at the 92nd Academy Awards for his performance in the 2019 film Joker. Directed by Todd Phillips, the 2019 film showcased the story of a failed comedian named Arthur Fleck, who slowly turns into a maniac and changes the fate of Gotham City. The film also featured Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron, Brett Cullen and Robert De Niro (in a cameo appearance).

Before Lady Gaga, Margot Robbie played Harley Quinn in the Suicide Squad series of films and Birds Of Prey.