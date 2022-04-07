John Abraham On Shooting For Attack: 'It Was Challenging Through The 3 Pandemic Waves'

John writes a thank you note (Courtesy: thejohnabraham)

On Thursday, John Abraham thanked his fans for the love that they gave to his last release Attack. He wrote, "Whatever appreciation we have received for the film, a big THANK YOU to the audience for accepting something that's new and different. Attack was an honest, humble experiment on our part, to give the industry something refreshing and new. It was challenging through the 3 pandemic waves, but we got what we wanted. I completely own and am proud of this film. I stand by the honest effort every team member has taken on Attack." John has captioned the post as "Once again, thank you!" Abhishek Bachchan commented on John's post and wrote, "More power to you, Baba."

The shooting of John Abraham'sAttack had started in January 2020. It was the year when the world was hit by the novel coronavirus and up till now, three lockdowns have been imposed in India to safeguard the lives of the people. During the lockdowns, the shooting of films, promotions, and everything was prohibited.

Check out John Abraham's note:

Attack released on April 1 and was directed by Lakshya Raj Anand. Apart from John Abraham, it also has Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. Attack is produced by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, John Abraham, and Ajay Kapoor. If reports are to go by, then the film will also have a sequel. Attack has received mixed reviews from the audiences.

After Attack, John Abraham will be seen in Pathan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, and Deepika Padukone.