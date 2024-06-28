John Abraham-Priya Runchal Celebrate Furry Friend Sia's 1st Birthday, Internet Sends Love Their Way

This image was shared on Instagram (courtesy: priyarunchal)

John Abraham and his wife, investment banker Priya Runchal, are in celebratory mode today. After all, it is their pet dog Sia's birthday. To mark the occasion, Priya shared a set of pictures on Instagram. Our favourite image features the family of four posing for the camera — the proud pet parents, Sia, and their other dog Bailey. In front of them is a cake adorned with a small dog figure and a message that read, “Sia turns 7.” Before you say “cute,” let us tell you more about the other snaps. In one of the images, Sia is eating ice cream. Next, Sia and Bailey are playing at the beach. The initial snap showcases a closer look at the birthday cake.

Priya Runchal loves sharing pictures of her husband, John Abraham, and their pet dogs. Not too long ago, she posted a snap where the four of them were at a restaurant. While the couple were sitting on chairs and smiling for the camera, Sia and Bailey were busy relishing their treats. The side note read, “John Abraham and Priya Runchal are cool and all, but who's making a film about Sia & Bailey's Dostana? PS: gotta love the fab four.”

Before that, Priya Runchal shared a video on Instagram featuring John Abraham playing with their furballs. In the video, Sia and Bailey are seen kissing John, who then spoils them with treats. “Ladies out there only give kisses out there when it's really worth it!” Priya wrote in the caption.

John Abraham and Priya Runchal got married in January 2014.

On the professional front, John Abraham will be next seen in Vedaa, alongside Sharavari Wagh and Tamannaah Bhatia. The film directed by Nikkhil Advani will be released on July 12. In addition to Vedaa, John Abraham has several exciting upcoming projects including The Diplomat, Tehran, and Tariq.