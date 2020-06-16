John Abraham And Director Milap Zaveri Resume Work On Satyameva Jayate 2

John Abraham with Milap Zaveri. (Image courtesy: taran_adarsh )

After the Maharashtra government gave the green to Bollywood to resume shoots post the coronavirus lockdown, the makers of Satyameva Jayate 2 began working on the film starting Tuesday. Satyameva Jayate 2, starring John Abraham in the lead role, is the sequel to his 2018 hit Satyamev Jayate. The film is among the first few projects that will go on floors after the lockdown break. Announcing the good news on social media, director Milap Zaveri shared two photographs of himself and John Abraham and wrote: "Reunited with my Hulk, my Hero, my Ram, my John Abraham after 3 months! Satyameva Jayate 2 on the way!"

Take a look at Milap Zaveri's post:

Satyameva Jayate 2, which is slated to release later this year, also stars Divya Khosla Kumar. Earlier, sharing his first look from the film, John wrote: "The truth prevails again. Returning next Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, 2020 - Satyameva Jayate 2."

Satyameva Jayate 2 will be John Abraham's second film to resume shoot after getting approval from Maharashtra, as well as Telangana government. His gangster-thriller Mumbai Saga will resume 12-day filming in Hyderabad next month, reported Mumbai Mirror. Director Sanjay Gupta told the publication that the cast, which also includes Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty, have agreed to return to work post the lockdown.

Satyameva Jayate 2 will go on floors after John Abraham will complete the shoot of Mumbai Saga in July. In an interview with The Indian Express, Milap Zaveri said: "We are planning to roll as soon as possible. The moment John finishes his Mumbai Saga shoot next month, we begin immediately after that. And the team is prepared to take all precautions and follow all rules."

Co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani, Satyameva Jayate 2 is scheduled to release on Gandhi Jayanti i.e October 2.