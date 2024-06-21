Kota Factory Lead Jitendra Kumar Recalls His IIT Days, Says 'Reached Out To Mother During Illness'

This image was shared on Instagram (courtesy: jitendrak1)

An IIT Kharagpur alumnus Jitendra Kumar, who stars in the black-and-white series Kota Factory has recalled the most magical moment from the shoot of the show, reminiscing how his mother visited him when he used to get sick, while he was studying in Kota, Rajasthan. In 2013, Jitendra starred in Munna Jazbaati: The Q-tiya Intern. He then went on to feature in shows like Permanent Roommates, TVF Pitchers, ImMature and more. His show Kota Factory revolves around the life of students in Kota, and their efforts to get into an IIT by cracking the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

Being an IITian himself, if he felt any nostalgic moment throughout the shoot of the show, Jitendra, who also did coaching in Kota told IANS: "When I read the script, there are many moments that are happening with students. And the one thing that instantly clicked with me was when Vaibhav (played by Mayur More) gets sick, and his mother comes. There is a different bonding between a mother and a child. Even the teacher says don't gossip much with your mother. Don't spend too much time on that."

"So, exactly these things had happened to me. And I used to think that it happened to me only as a student. But every student does this, and there is something in the water of Kota, or in the food of the mess, that students get sick somehow. They can be saved only in one manner and that is by their mothers. And then everyone calls their mothers, and spends two months with them," shared Jitendra.

The 33-year-old actor said that phase comes in everybody's lives, and it was quite relatable.

"And it was also magical, because I used to think that I was the only boy who was facing this situation, that he was sick and calling his mother, and I was gossiping with my mother all night. I thought I had only done this, but when I asked the writer, he said 'no, no it happens with everyone'. So that was the most magical moment in the script," said the Panchayat fame actor.

With hit projects in his kitty, Jitendra is the OTT star right now. How does he feel about it? Jitendra added: "It feels good. I think OTT has given a lot to the storytellers, given a lot to explore and experiment. And I also come in them only. I am experimenting with stories. I have been told that there are limited stories, and different filmmakers are creating them in different modules, and presenting them in unique ways. So far OTT has set up a very nice platform. I am glad that I am able to do all those things. And people are loving and appreciating them."

Season 3 of Kota Factory is directed by Pratish Mehta and produced by TVF Productions, and is helmed by Raghav Subbu. It stars Tillotama Shome, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Revathi Pillai, Ahsaas Channa, and Rajesh Kumar. The show is streaming on Netflix.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)