<i>Jewel Thief</i>: Saif Ali Khan And Jaideep Ahlawat's Heist Series To Release On This Date

Post Saif Ali Khan's unfortunate attack earlier this year, the actor made a smashing entry for the announcement of his next series—Jewel Thief with Jaideep Ahlawat.

According to Pinkvilla, the series is all set to drop on Netflix, on March 27, 2025. Saif Ali Khan has previously worked with Siddharth Anand in Salaam Namaste, alongside Preity Zinta.

Fans are supremely excited to see Saif Ali Khan once again in a gripping heist drama. The 1-minute-7-second teaser that was unveiled at the Netflix event earlier this year, gave the audience a glimpse of what to expect from the series.

It showed how Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat are out on an adventure, as they seek to steal the coveted Red Sun. Saif shows up in multiple avatars, keeping the audience guessing about his character and the mystery that follows. Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutt also play key roles.

The short teaser was packed with action sequences, a gripping background score, sizzling dance numbers, and aesthetic visuals that shall leave no stone unturned to give a complete cinematic experience to the viewers.

The synopsis of the film was, "A jewel thief is hired by a powerful crime lord to steal the world's most elusive diamond—The African Red Sun. His perfectly planned heist then takes a wild turn. Chaos, twists, and unexpected alliances unfold in this high-stakes race making it a deadly game of deception and betrayal."

Jewel Thief -The Heist Begins is directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, with Siddharth Anand making his debut as a producer on OTT.

