To Newlywed Producer Aman Gill, Wishes From Kriti Sanon, Mrunal Thakur And Others

Aman Gill shared this image from his wedding. (courtesy: amanthegill)

Film producer Aman Gill has shared some happy news about his personal life on Instagram. Aman Gill — known for producing Shahid Kapoor's Jersey — revealed that he got married to Amrit Berar on June 7. The wedding took place as per Sikh rituals. The couple looked stunning in their traditional floral ensembles. Aman Gill picked a finely tailored sherwani with delicate thread work. Amrit Berar was a vision in that peach lehenga. Sharing the wedding album on their one-month anniversary, the producer wrote, “ 07.06.2023 A beautiful day of love and blessings. We seek your wishes on our journey ahead. With Love, Amrit and Aman.” The pictures have spread like wildfire on social media. Aman Gill‘s colleagues have sent their warmest wishes to the couple. Replying to the post, Mira Rajput said, “Love you guys. Congratulations.” Mrunal Thakur wrote, “Yayyyy congratulations.” Actress Sonakshi Sinha said, “Congratulationsssss!!! So happy for you guys.” Director Karan Johar dropped a “Badhai ho” note for the newlyweds. Kriti Sanon also left a congratulations note under the post. Kriti Kharbanda, Sonam Bajwa, Bhumi Pednekar and Vaani Kapoor followed suit. Veteran actress Manisha Koirala wrote, “Congratulations both of you. God bless you.” She has also added a bunch of red hearts to the post

Kriti Sanon has also shared a special message for Aman Gill and Amrit Berar in Instagram Stories. Along with a picture featuring the newlyweds, Kriti wrote, “Congratulations you both. Have a beautiful new chapter. Wishing you guys all the happiness and love.” Aman Gill had also produced Kriti and Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada. The film released in February.

Screenshot of Kriti Sanon's Instagram stories

As per the news agency ANI, Aman Gill and Amrit Berar got married in a close-knit ceremony in Canada.