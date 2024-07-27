<i>The Boys</i> Prequel Series <i>Vought Rising</i> Is In The Works. Details Inside

Prime Video series The Boys is set to expand with a prequel show titled Vought Rising. According to a Variety report, Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash will reprise their The Boys roles as Soldier Boy and Stormfront in Vought Rising. The report also mentioned that Jensen made the announcement regarding the prequel at the San Diego Comic-Con on Friday. The panel included The Boys cast members – Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Karen Fukuhara, Tomer Capone, Laz Alonso, Antony Starr, Jessie T. Usher, Claudia Doumit, Nathan Mitchell, Chace Crawford, Susan Heyward and Valorie Curry. While announcing the project, Jensen Ackles called the prequel a “lurid pulp saga prequel.” During the announcement, Jensen also confirmed that he will be returning for the fifth and final season of The Boys, after his guest appearance in the Season 4 finale.

Vought Rising showrunner Paul Grellong and The Boys creator Eric Kripke said in a joint statement, "We are excited to bring you the next deranged series from the world of ‘The Boys. It is a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical manoeuvres of a supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought. We cannot wait to blow your minds and trouble your souls with this salacious, grisly saga drenched in blood and Compound V", as reported by Variety.

The Boys is a satirical take on what happens when superheroes abuse rather than use their skills for good. It is based on the best-selling comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The Boys premiered its first season of eight episodes in July 2019. The second and third instalments were released in 2020 and 2022, respectively. The fourth season hit Prime Video screens last month.