Jennifer Lopez Reveals What Led To Reunion With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in July this year.

Singer Jennifer Lopez has said that her now-husband Ben Affleck was the one to make the first move in rekindling their love. She was speaking about their relationship to Vogue, which published the cover story on Tuesday. The 53-year-old said that she always felt there was a "real love" between the two. JLo married Ben in July this year in a chapel in Las Vegas and gave a glimpse of the ceremony on her social media handles. They held a second wedding ceremony a month later in Georgia.

"Obviously we weren't trying to go out in public. But I never shied away from the fact that for me, I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there," the singer told Vogue.

"People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life. When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real," she further said.

However, the singer also offered advice for those planning to reconnect with an ex. Ms Lopez said that she won't recommend this for everybody, adding that you sometimes "outgrow each other, or just grow differently".

Ms Lopez said she and Mr Affleck "lost each other" and then "found each other" again.

The Gigi co-stars were engaged back in 2002. However, it ended in a split two years later. JLo and Ben Affleck were previously married (and divorced) to Marc Anthony and Jennifer Garner, respectively. They also broke up with their respective partners this year. JLo was previously dating Alex Rodriguez, while Ben Affleck was with actress Ana de Armas.